Are Investors Undervaluing Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Manulife Financial Corp (MFC). MFC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that MFC has a P/B ratio of 0.94. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.31. Within the past 52 weeks, MFC's P/B has been as high as 1.02 and as low as 0.77, with a median of 0.89.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MFC has a P/CF ratio of 6.48. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. MFC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.60. Over the past year, MFC's P/CF has been as high as 6.84 and as low as 3.90, with a median of 5.58.

Investors could also keep in mind Voya Financial (VOYA), an Insurance - Life Insurance stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Voya Financial are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 8.71 and a PEG ratio of 1.18 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 6.76 and 0.67, respectively.

VOYA's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.56 and as low as 7.81, with a median of 8.97. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 6.82, as low as 1.18, with a median of 2.95.

Furthermore, Voya Financial holds a P/B ratio of 1.16 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.31. VOYA's P/B has been as high as 1.18, as low as 0.69, with a median of 0.98 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Manulife Financial Corp and Voya Financial's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MFC and VOYA is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.