Are Investors Undervaluing Malibu Boats (MBUU) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Malibu Boats (MBUU). MBUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

We also note that MBUU holds a PEG ratio of 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MBUU's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.18. Within the past year, MBUU's PEG has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.87.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MBUU's P/B ratio of 2.34. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.21. Over the past 12 months, MBUU's P/B has been as high as 5.53 and as low as 2.34, with a median of 3.76.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MBUU has a P/S ratio of 0.81. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.89.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Malibu Boats is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MBUU sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.