Are Investors Undervaluing Magnite (MGNI) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Magnite (MGNI). MGNI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 24.38, which compares to its industry's average of 27.59. Over the last 12 months, MGNI's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.73 and as low as 9.54, with a median of 17.74.

Investors should also note that MGNI holds a PEG ratio of 0.81. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. MGNI's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.96. MGNI's PEG has been as high as 0.92 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.50, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MGNI's P/B ratio of 4.76. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.03. MGNI's P/B has been as high as 4.87 and as low as 1.72, with a median of 3.15, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MGNI has a P/S ratio of 2.74. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.95.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Magnite is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MGNI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

