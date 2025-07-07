Are Investors Undervaluing LY CORPORATION (YAHOY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

LY CORPORATION (YAHOY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. YAHOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 18.86, while its industry has an average P/E of 24.83. Over the past 52 weeks, YAHOY's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.44 and as low as 18.11, with a median of 21.10.

Finally, we should also recognize that YAHOY has a P/CF ratio of 12.32. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. YAHOY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.97. YAHOY's P/CF has been as high as 14.55 and as low as 9.11, with a median of 11.85, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in LY CORPORATION's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, YAHOY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

