Are Investors Undervaluing Luxfer (LXFR) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Luxfer (LXFR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LXFR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.14 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.40. Over the last 12 months, LXFR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.50 and as low as 9.08, with a median of 11.52.

Investors will also notice that LXFR has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. LXFR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.44. Within the past year, LXFR's PEG has been as high as 2.07 and as low as 1.13, with a median of 1.50.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. LXFR has a P/S ratio of 0.83. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.18.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that LXFR has a P/CF ratio of 8.60. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. LXFR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.60. Over the past year, LXFR's P/CF has been as high as 54.20 and as low as 7.30, with a median of 11.02.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Luxfer is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, LXFR sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

