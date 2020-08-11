Are Investors Undervaluing Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL). LL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

LL is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.09. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. LL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.75. Over the past 52 weeks, LL's PEG has been as high as 3.98 and as low as -17.03, with a median of 0.63.

Finally, our model also underscores that LL has a P/CF ratio of 12.28. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. LL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.41. Over the past year, LL's P/CF has been as high as 13.43 and as low as -9.04, with a median of 4.54.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Lumber Liquidators Holdings's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LL is an impressive value stock right now.

