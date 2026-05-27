Are Investors Undervaluing Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Luckin Coffee (LKNCY). LKNCY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that LKNCY has a P/B ratio of 5.75. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 8.29. Within the past 52 weeks, LKNCY's P/B has been as high as 6.43 and as low as 4.06, with a median of 5.38.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. LKNCY has a P/S ratio of 1.23. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.25.

Finally, we should also recognize that LKNCY has a P/CF ratio of 17.47. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.87. Over the past year, LKNCY's P/CF has been as high as 20.22 and as low as 10.58, with a median of 16.20.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Luckin Coffee is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, LKNCY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.