Are Investors Undervaluing LSI Industries (LYTS) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is LSI Industries (LYTS). LYTS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that LYTS has a P/B ratio of 2.28. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.82. Within the past 52 weeks, LYTS's P/B has been as high as 2.60 and as low as 1.89, with a median of 2.17.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. LYTS has a P/S ratio of 1. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.04.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that LYTS has a P/CF ratio of 13.84. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.98. Within the past 12 months, LYTS's P/CF has been as high as 14.75 and as low as 9.83, with a median of 12.01.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in LSI Industries's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LYTS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

