Are Investors Undervaluing LouisianaPacific (LPX) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

LouisianaPacific (LPX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 22.63 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 25.34. Over the last 12 months, LPX's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.27 and as low as 4.93, with a median of 12.96.

Finally, our model also underscores that LPX has a P/CF ratio of 7.16. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. LPX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.37. Over the past 52 weeks, LPX's P/CF has been as high as 7.19 and as low as 2.52, with a median of 3.33.

Another great Building Products - Wood stock you could consider is UFP Industries (UFPI), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

UFP Industries also has a P/B ratio of 2.14 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.37. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.44, as low as 1.68, with a median of 1.97.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in LouisianaPacific and UFP Industries's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LPX and UFPI is an impressive value stock right now.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

