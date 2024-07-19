Are Investors Undervaluing LKQ (LKQ) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is LKQ (LKQ). LKQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.99. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.74. Over the last 12 months, LKQ's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.78 and as low as 9.72, with a median of 11.35.

We should also highlight that LKQ has a P/B ratio of 1.99. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.01. Within the past 52 weeks, LKQ's P/B has been as high as 2.63 and as low as 1.74, with a median of 2.09.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. LKQ has a P/S ratio of 0.85. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.91.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that LKQ has a P/CF ratio of 10.46. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. LKQ's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.86. LKQ's P/CF has been as high as 12.35 and as low as 9.16, with a median of 10.28, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that LKQ is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, LKQ feels like a great value stock at the moment.

