Are Investors Undervaluing Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LIND is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. LIND has a P/S ratio of 1. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.23.

Finally, we should also recognize that LIND has a P/CF ratio of 12.53. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. LIND's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.44. Within the past 12 months, LIND's P/CF has been as high as 210.20 and as low as 11.83, with a median of 24.62.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Lindblad Expeditions is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, LIND feels like a great value stock at the moment.

