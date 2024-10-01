Are Investors Undervaluing Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LINC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 19.53, which compares to its industry's average of 20.12. Over the past 52 weeks, LINC's Forward P/E has been as high as 29.07 and as low as 13.84, with a median of 20.30.

Investors should also recognize that LINC has a P/B ratio of 2.29. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.59. Within the past 52 weeks, LINC's P/B has been as high as 2.73 and as low as 1.61, with a median of 1.94.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. LINC has a P/S ratio of 0.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.64.

Finally, we should also recognize that LINC has a P/CF ratio of 20.24. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 53.85. Over the past 52 weeks, LINC's P/CF has been as high as 24.16 and as low as 6.47, with a median of 8.44.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Lincoln Educational Services's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LINC is an impressive value stock right now.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC)

