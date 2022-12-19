Are Investors Undervaluing Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LGND is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that LGND has a P/B ratio of 1.29. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. LGND's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.55. LGND's P/B has been as high as 3.34 and as low as 1.28, with a median of 1.98, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. LGND has a P/S ratio of 4.38. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 8.04.

Another great Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stock you could consider is Vir Biotechnology (VIR), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Vir Biotechnology is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of -14.57 while its PEG ratio sits at -5.79. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 93.80 and average PEG ratio of 5.33.

Over the past year, VIR's P/E has been as high as 3,855.59, as low as -647.04, with a median of -10.77; its PEG ratio has been as high as 349.87, as low as -58.71, with a median of 2 during the same time period.

Vir Biotechnology also has a P/B ratio of 1.55 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.55. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 8.05, as low as 1.19, with a median of 1.69.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Vir Biotechnology are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, LGND and VIR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.