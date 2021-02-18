Are Investors Undervaluing LG Display (LPL) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is LG Display (LPL). LPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that LPL has a P/B ratio of 0.82. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. LPL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.29. Over the past 12 months, LPL's P/B has been as high as 0.82 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.45.

Finally, we should also recognize that LPL has a P/CF ratio of 5.97. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.07. Within the past 12 months, LPL's P/CF has been as high as 27.36 and as low as 3.35, with a median of 5.08.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that LG Display is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, LPL feels like a great value stock at the moment.

