Are Investors Undervaluing LG Display Co. (LPL) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

LG Display Co. (LPL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LPL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that LPL has a P/B ratio of 0.28. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.82. LPL's P/B has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.43, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that LPL has a P/CF ratio of 0.69. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 2.03. Over the past year, LPL's P/CF has been as high as 1.45 and as low as 0.69, with a median of 1.08.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in LG Display Co.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LPL is an impressive value stock right now.



