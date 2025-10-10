Are Investors Undervaluing LG Display Co. (LPL) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is LG Display Co. (LPL). LPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.18. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.63. LPL's Forward P/E has been as high as 27.19 and as low as -27.00, with a median of 12.93, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that LPL holds a PEG ratio of 0.56. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. LPL's industry has an average PEG of 0.86 right now. LPL's PEG has been as high as 1.01 and as low as -0.48, with a median of 0.67, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. LPL has a P/S ratio of 0.29. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.84.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in LG Display Co.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LPL is an impressive value stock right now.

