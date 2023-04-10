Are Investors Undervaluing Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). LEVI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.78. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.88. LEVI's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.04 and as low as 9.24, with a median of 11.33, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that LEVI has a P/CF ratio of 8.32. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.43. Within the past 12 months, LEVI's P/CF has been as high as 11 and as low as 7.80, with a median of 9.32.

If you're looking for another solid Retail - Apparel and Shoes value stock, take a look at Urban Outfitters (URBN). URBN is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Urban Outfitters is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.43 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.58. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 13.88 and average PEG ratio of 0.79.

URBN's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 16.59 and as low as 5.92, with a median of 10.73, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.92 and as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.60, all within the past year.

Additionally, Urban Outfitters has a P/B ratio of 1.36 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.57. For URBN, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.57, as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.28 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Levi Strauss & Co. and Urban Outfitters are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, LEVI and URBN sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.