Are Investors Undervaluing Legg Mason (LM) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Legg Mason (LM). LM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.40 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.37. LM's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.93 and as low as -65.86, with a median of 10.28, all within the past year.

We also note that LM holds a PEG ratio of 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LM's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.37. Within the past year, LM's PEG has been as high as 0.91 and as low as -4.02, with a median of 0.71.

We should also highlight that LM has a P/B ratio of 0.86. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.84. Within the past 52 weeks, LM's P/B has been as high as 0.93 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.84.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. LM has a P/S ratio of 1.15. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.52.

Finally, our model also underscores that LM has a P/CF ratio of 8.52. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. LM's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.67. Over the past year, LM's P/CF has been as high as 9.02 and as low as 5.84, with a median of 8.10.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Legg Mason is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, LM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.