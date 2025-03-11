Are Investors Undervaluing LCI Industries (LCII) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is LCI Industries (LCII). LCII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.23. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.92. Over the past year, LCII's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.27 and as low as 14.14, with a median of 16.55.

We should also highlight that LCII has a P/B ratio of 1.81. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. LCII's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.01. Over the past 12 months, LCII's P/B has been as high as 2.30 and as low as 1.78, with a median of 2.04.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that LCI Industries is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, LCII sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

