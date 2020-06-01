Are Investors Undervaluing Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Lakeland Industries (LAKE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LAKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 17.71 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.45. Over the past year, LAKE's Forward P/E has been as high as 37.98 and as low as 15.22, with a median of 17.95.

We should also highlight that LAKE has a P/B ratio of 1.34. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. LAKE's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.14. Within the past 52 weeks, LAKE's P/B has been as high as 1.99 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.10.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. LAKE has a P/S ratio of 1.07. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.96.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Lakeland Industries's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LAKE is an impressive value stock right now.

