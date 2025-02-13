Are Investors Undervaluing KT (KT) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is KT (KT). KT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.18, which compares to its industry's average of 8.77. KT's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.18 and as low as 6.09, with a median of 7.14, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that KT has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. KT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.62. Within the past year, KT's PEG has been as high as 1.64 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 0.87.

Another notable valuation metric for KT is its P/B ratio of 0.65. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. KT's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.82. KT's P/B has been as high as 0.70 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.55, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. KT has a P/S ratio of 0.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.31.

Finally, we should also recognize that KT has a P/CF ratio of 2.12. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 4.09. Within the past 12 months, KT's P/CF has been as high as 2.29 and as low as 1.44, with a median of 1.79.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that KT is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, KT sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

