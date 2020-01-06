Are Investors Undervaluing KT Corp. (KT) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

KT Corp. (KT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. KT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.50. Over the past 52 weeks, KT's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.18 and as low as 8.55, with a median of 9.64.

KT is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.83. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. KT's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.09. Over the past 52 weeks, KT's PEG has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.84.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that KT Corp. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, KT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

