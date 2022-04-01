Are Investors Undervaluing Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Kronos Worldwide (KRO). KRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.07. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.15. KRO's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.30 and as low as 10.78, with a median of 13.99, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is KRO's P/B ratio of 2.08. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. KRO's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.30. KRO's P/B has been as high as 2.64 and as low as 1.74, with a median of 2, over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Kronos Worldwide is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, KRO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

