Are Investors Undervaluing KornFerry International (KFY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is KornFerry International (KFY). KFY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.29. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.95. Over the past 52 weeks, KFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.79 and as low as 8.94, with a median of 11.80.

Investors should also recognize that KFY has a P/B ratio of 1.66. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.35. KFY's P/B has been as high as 2.28 and as low as 1.49, with a median of 1.79, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that KFY has a P/CF ratio of 8.19. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.74. Over the past 52 weeks, KFY's P/CF has been as high as 9.34 and as low as 6.23, with a median of 7.75.

If you're looking for another solid Staffing Firms value stock, take a look at RCM Technologies (RCMT). RCMT is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

RCM Technologies sports a P/B ratio of 5.23 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.35. In the past 52 weeks, RCMT's P/B has been as high as 7.91, as low as 3.18, with a median of 4.38.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that KornFerry International and RCM Technologies are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, KFY and RCMT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.