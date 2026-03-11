Are Investors Undervaluing Kontoor Brands (KTB) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Kontoor Brands (KTB). KTB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.39. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.54. Over the past year, KTB's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.98 and as low as 9.84, with a median of 13.83.

Finally, we should also recognize that KTB has a P/CF ratio of 15.30. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. KTB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 28.99. Over the past year, KTB's P/CF has been as high as 18.58 and as low as 10.43, with a median of 14.85.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Kontoor Brands's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, KTB looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB)

