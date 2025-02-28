Are Investors Undervaluing Kirin (KNBWY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Kirin (KNBWY). KNBWY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.35, which compares to its industry's average of 14.97. Over the last 12 months, KNBWY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.14 and as low as 11.06, with a median of 12.56.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. KNBWY has a P/S ratio of 0.72. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.31.

Finally, we should also recognize that KNBWY has a P/CF ratio of 10.89. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 42.52. Over the past year, KNBWY's P/CF has been as high as 10.89 and as low as 6.81, with a median of 8.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Kirin is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, KNBWY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

