Are Investors Undervaluing Kinross Gold (KGC) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Kinross Gold (KGC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. KGC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.48, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.72. Over the past 52 weeks, KGC's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.18 and as low as 7.07, with a median of 12.21.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. KGC has a P/S ratio of 3.13. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.7.

Finally, we should also recognize that KGC has a P/CF ratio of 7.15. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. KGC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.50. Over the past year, KGC's P/CF has been as high as 9.29 and as low as 3, with a median of 5.97.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Kinross Gold is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, KGC feels like a great value stock at the moment.

