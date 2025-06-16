Are Investors Undervaluing Kinross Gold (KGC) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Kinross Gold (KGC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. KGC is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.41. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.41. Over the last 12 months, KGC's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.79 and as low as 10.27, with a median of 13.57.

Finally, investors should note that KGC has a P/CF ratio of 8.02. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.79. KGC's P/CF has been as high as 8.11 and as low as 5.54, with a median of 6.76, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Kinross Gold is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, KGC sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

