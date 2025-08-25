Are Investors Undervaluing Kingstone Companies (KINS) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Kingstone Companies (KINS). KINS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. KINS has a P/S ratio of 1.06. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.3.

Finally, our model also underscores that KINS has a P/CF ratio of 6.66. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. KINS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.74. Within the past 12 months, KINS's P/CF has been as high as 15.80 and as low as 5.82, with a median of 9.76.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Kingstone Companies's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that KINS is an impressive value stock right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

