Are Investors Undervaluing Kerry Group (KRYAY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Kerry Group (KRYAY). KRYAY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 18.37, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.51. Over the past 52 weeks, KRYAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.53 and as low as 17.27, with a median of 20.03.

Investors will also notice that KRYAY has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. KRYAY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.25. Over the last 12 months, KRYAY's PEG has been as high as 1.84 and as low as 1.22, with a median of 1.51.

We should also highlight that KRYAY has a P/B ratio of 2.42. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.43. Over the past 12 months, KRYAY's P/B has been as high as 3.88 and as low as 2.24, with a median of 2.80.

Investors could also keep in mind Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD), an Food - Miscellaneous stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Nomad Foods Limited sports a P/B ratio of 1.12 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.43. In the past 52 weeks, NOMD's P/B has been as high as 1.69, as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.27.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Kerry Group and Nomad Foods Limited are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, KRYAY and NOMD sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.