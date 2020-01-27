Are Investors Undervaluing KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (KDDIY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (KDDIY). KDDIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.24 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.45. KDDIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.88 and as low as 10.28, with a median of 11.15, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that KDDIY has a P/B ratio of 1.57. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.23. Over the past 12 months, KDDIY's P/B has been as high as 1.59 and as low as 1.23, with a median of 1.46.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that KDDIY is an impressive value stock right now.

