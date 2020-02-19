Are Investors Undervaluing KB Home (KBH) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is KB Home (KBH). KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.60 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.32. Over the past 52 weeks, KBH's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.27 and as low as 8.13, with a median of 9.50.

KBH is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KBH's industry has an average PEG of 1.16 right now. Over the last 12 months, KBH's PEG has been as high as 1.32 and as low as 0.90, with a median of 1.09.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. KBH has a P/S ratio of 0.78. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.79.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that KB Home is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, KBH feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.