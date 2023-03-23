Are Investors Undervaluing Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Johnson Matthey (JMPLY). JMPLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.99 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.86. Over the past 52 weeks, JMPLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.27 and as low as 8.02, with a median of 10.38.

Investors will also notice that JMPLY has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JMPLY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.67. Over the last 12 months, JMPLY's PEG has been as high as 0.66 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.64.

Investors should also recognize that JMPLY has a P/B ratio of 1.50. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.87. Over the past year, JMPLY's P/B has been as high as 1.79 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 1.47.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Johnson Matthey's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, JMPLY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Johnson Matthey PLC (JMPLY)

