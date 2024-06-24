Are Investors Undervaluing J.Jill (JILL) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is J.Jill (JILL). JILL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.33 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.34. JILL's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.07 and as low as 6.62, with a median of 8.21, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that JILL has a P/CF ratio of 6.93. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. JILL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.20. Over the past 52 weeks, JILL's P/CF has been as high as 7.93 and as low as 4.27, with a median of 6.32.

If you're looking for another solid Retail - Apparel and Shoes value stock, take a look at Stitch Fix (SFIX). SFIX is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, Stitch Fix holds a P/B ratio of 2.29 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 4.88. SFIX's P/B has been as high as 2.39, as low as 1.19, with a median of 1.70 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that J.Jill and Stitch Fix are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, JILL and SFIX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.