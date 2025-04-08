Are Investors Undervaluing Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONY). JRONY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 16.53, which compares to its industry's average of 28.62. Over the last 12 months, JRONY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.38 and as low as 12.92, with a median of 15.11.

We should also highlight that JRONY has a P/B ratio of 4.14. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. JRONY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 6.74. Over the past year, JRONY's P/B has been as high as 4.34 and as low as 3.26, with a median of 3.72.

Finally, we should also recognize that JRONY has a P/CF ratio of 8.07. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. JRONY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 20.16. JRONY's P/CF has been as high as 8.20 and as low as 5.82, with a median of 7.03, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Jeronimo Martins SGPS's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that JRONY is an impressive value stock right now.

