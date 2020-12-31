Are Investors Undervaluing Jerash Holdings US, Inc. (JRSH) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Jerash Holdings US, Inc. (JRSH) is a stock many investors are watching right now. JRSH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.86, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.34. Over the past year, JRSH's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.58 and as low as 4.89, with a median of 7.45.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. JRSH has a P/S ratio of 0.81. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.83.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Jerash Holdings US, Inc. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, JRSH sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

