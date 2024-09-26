Are Investors Undervaluing JD.com (JD) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is JD.com (JD). JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

We also note that JD holds a PEG ratio of 0.47. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. JD's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.12. JD's PEG has been as high as 0.47 and as low as 0.16, with a median of 0.20, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that JD has a P/CF ratio of 9.58. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.50. Over the past 52 weeks, JD's P/CF has been as high as 11.61 and as low as 7.05, with a median of 9.04.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that JD.com is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, JD sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

