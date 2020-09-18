Are Investors Undervaluing Ituran (ITRN) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Ituran (ITRN). ITRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.42, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.61. Over the past year, ITRN's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.22 and as low as 7.55, with a median of 11.86.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ITRN has a P/S ratio of 1.12. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.37.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ituran is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ITRN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

