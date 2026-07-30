Are Investors Undervaluing Itron (ITRI) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Itron (ITRI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ITRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 19.59, which compares to its industry's average of 25.96. ITRI's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.88 and as low as 16.50, with a median of 21.46, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for ITRI is its P/B ratio of 3.37. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.51. ITRI's P/B has been as high as 4.10 and as low as 2.78, with a median of 3.47, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ITRI has a P/S ratio of 1.95. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 5.64.

Finally, our model also underscores that ITRI has a P/CF ratio of 16.89. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ITRI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 27.44. Over the past year, ITRI's P/CF has been as high as 20.38 and as low as 13.50, with a median of 16.93.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Itron is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ITRI sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.