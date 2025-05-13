Are Investors Undervaluing Itochu (ITOCY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Itochu (ITOCY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ITOCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.54 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.08. Over the last 12 months, ITOCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.22 and as low as 9.68, with a median of 11.14.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ITOCY has a P/CF ratio of 8.84. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.67. ITOCY's P/CF has been as high as 10.18 and as low as 6.97, with a median of 8.41, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Itochu is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ITOCY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

