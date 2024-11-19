Are Investors Undervaluing Issuer Direct (ISDR) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Issuer Direct (ISDR). ISDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.11 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 29.52. Over the last 12 months, ISDR's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.76 and as low as 8.52, with a median of 13.05.

We should also highlight that ISDR has a P/B ratio of 1.05. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.91. Over the past year, ISDR's P/B has been as high as 2.04 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.23.

Finally, we should also recognize that ISDR has a P/CF ratio of 21.25. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. ISDR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 76.05. ISDR's P/CF has been as high as 26.17 and as low as 7.73, with a median of 14.40, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Issuer Direct is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ISDR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

