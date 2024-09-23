Are Investors Undervaluing Isabella Bank (ISBA) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Isabella Bank (ISBA). ISBA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.97, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.98. Over the past 52 weeks, ISBA's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.49 and as low as 6.63, with a median of 7.81.

We should also highlight that ISBA has a P/B ratio of 0.74. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.37. ISBA's P/B has been as high as 0.88 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 0.73, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ISBA has a P/S ratio of 1.51. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.86.

Finally, we should also recognize that ISBA has a P/CF ratio of 8.20. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.76. Over the past year, ISBA's P/CF has been as high as 8.20 and as low as 5.75, with a median of 6.99.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Isabella Bank's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ISBA is an impressive value stock right now.

Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

