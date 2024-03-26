Are Investors Undervaluing Invesco (IVZ) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Invesco (IVZ). IVZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.97, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.68. IVZ's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.55 and as low as 7.15, with a median of 9.05, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. IVZ has a P/S ratio of 1.26. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.74.

Finally, our model also underscores that IVZ has a P/CF ratio of 5.33. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. IVZ's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.53. IVZ's P/CF has been as high as 8.04 and as low as 5.12, with a median of 6.54, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Invesco's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, IVZ looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

