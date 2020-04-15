Are Investors Undervaluing Intrepid Potash (IPI) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Intrepid Potash (IPI). IPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. IPI has a P/S ratio of 0.56. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.74.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that IPI has a P/CF ratio of 2.41. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5. IPI's P/CF has been as high as 10.43 and as low as 1.90, with a median of 7.55, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Intrepid Potash's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, IPI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

