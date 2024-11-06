Are Investors Undervaluing inTest (INTT) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is inTest (INTT). INTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 20.51, which compares to its industry's average of 21.51. INTT's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.66 and as low as 8.14, with a median of 13.24, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that INTT has a P/CF ratio of 8.92. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. INTT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.67. INTT's P/CF has been as high as 12.40 and as low as 6.66, with a median of 8.76, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that inTest is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, INTT sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

