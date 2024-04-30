Are Investors Undervaluing International Seaways (INSW) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is International Seaways (INSW). INSW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.16. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.80. INSW's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.97 and as low as 3.91, with a median of 5.37, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is INSW's P/B ratio of 1.57. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. INSW's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.14. Over the past 12 months, INSW's P/B has been as high as 1.57 and as low as 1.09, with a median of 1.36.

Finally, we should also recognize that INSW has a P/CF ratio of 3.94. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.11. Over the past year, INSW's P/CF has been as high as 3.94 and as low as 2.26, with a median of 2.90.

Investors could also keep in mind Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP), an Transportation - Shipping stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Tsakos Energy Navigation sports a P/B ratio of 0.47 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.14. In the past 52 weeks, TNP's P/B has been as high as 0.49, as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.43.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in International Seaways and Tsakos Energy Navigation's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that INSW and TNP is an impressive value stock right now.

