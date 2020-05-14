Are Investors Undervaluing International Seaways Inc (INSW) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is International Seaways Inc (INSW). INSW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that INSW has a P/B ratio of 0.61. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. INSW's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.86. Over the past year, INSW's P/B has been as high as 0.89 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.59.

Finally, we should also recognize that INSW has a P/CF ratio of 6.11. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.95. INSW's P/CF has been as high as 11.63 and as low as 5.61, with a median of 8.59, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in International Seaways Inc's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that INSW is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.