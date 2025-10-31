Are Investors Undervaluing International General Insurance (IGIC) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is International General Insurance (IGIC). IGIC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.05 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.44. Over the past year, IGIC's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.02 and as low as 7.09, with a median of 8.24.

We should also highlight that IGIC has a P/B ratio of 1.62. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.49. Over the past year, IGIC's P/B has been as high as 1.92 and as low as 1.30, with a median of 1.65.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in International General Insurance's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, IGIC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

