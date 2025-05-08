Are Investors Undervaluing International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY). ICAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.62 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.10. Over the last 12 months, ICAGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.29 and as low as 3.97, with a median of 4.96.

Investors should also note that ICAGY holds a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ICAGY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.86. ICAGY's PEG has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.77, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for ICAGY is its P/B ratio of 2.67. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.01. Over the past year, ICAGY's P/B has been as high as 3.30 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 2.35.

Finally, we should also recognize that ICAGY has a P/CF ratio of 3.27. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. ICAGY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.42. Over the past year, ICAGY's P/CF has been as high as 3.99 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 1.04.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that International Consolidated Airlines Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ICAGY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.