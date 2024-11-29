Are Investors Undervaluing International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ICAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

ICAGY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.71. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ICAGY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.12. Over the last 12 months, ICAGY's PEG has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.07, with a median of 0.84.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ICAGY has a P/S ratio of 0.19. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.49.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that International Consolidated Airlines Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ICAGY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.